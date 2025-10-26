403
Catherine Connolly is singled to become Ireland’s president
(MENAFN) Independent left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly appears set to become Ireland’s next president, with early results from across the country signaling a decisive win over government-backed contender Heather Humphreys.
Unofficial counts from multiple regions, including Dublin, Galway, Donegal, Clare, Meath, and Waterford, show Connolly leading by significant margins, in some areas capturing up to two-thirds of first-preference votes. In Donegal, early tallies placed her at 75%, while in Waterford she secured 59%, according to reports.
If officially confirmed, Connolly’s triumph would represent the first time in modern Irish history that a left-wing candidate has won the presidency on first-preference votes, delivering a notable setback to the ruling Fine Gael–Fianna Fáil coalition.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin extended congratulations, calling it a “very comprehensive election victory” and confirming Connolly as Ireland’s next president. In a government statement, he commended her “successful and impactful campaign,” noting she earned a “clear mandate to represent the people of Ireland as Uachtarán na hÉireann (President of Ireland) over the next seven years.”
“The people have made their choice, and I have no doubt Catherine Connolly will serve the country well,” Martin added, expressing his anticipation to collaborate with the new president as Ireland continues to “play a significant role on the global stage,” especially with the EU Presidency coming up in the second half of 2026.
“People are speaking with a very loud voice in support of those values today,” remarked Paul Murphy, a member of parliament from a left-wing alliance, describing Connolly’s projected win as “the biggest margin of any presidential candidate ever.”
