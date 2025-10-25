403
Türkiye Urges Major UN Reforms
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Friday advocated for comprehensive reforms to reinforce the UN and make it "more effective and transparent," coinciding with the world organization’s 80th anniversary this year.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Türkiye’s representative at the UN, Kemal Onur Ekren, reaffirmed Ankara’s dedication to multilateralism and the foundational principles of the UN Charter.
He emphasized that the organization must evolve to address modern global challenges effectively.
"As we mark 80 years of this indispensable organization, we have the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and principles of the UN while taking stock of the long-term vision that will define its future," Ekren stated.
He highlighted that Türkiye’s support for the UN "as a founding member remains steadfast," stressing that the organization must continue to serve as a “forum for diplomacy and cooperation and the beacon of hope for those whose voices are often unheard."
Ekren stressed the importance of making the UN "more agile, transparent, and responsive" to the changing demands of the international community.
He also reiterated Türkiye’s endorsement of ongoing reform efforts, such as the UN80 initiative, which seeks to enhance the organization’s efficiency and effectiveness.
The envoy reiterated Türkiye’s enduring call for reforming the Security Council, contending that its present configuration and frequent indecision weaken the UN’s credibility.
