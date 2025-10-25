Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Affirms Meeting With US President Was Good Opportunity To Discuss Middle East Peace Plans

Amir Affirms Meeting With US President Was Good Opportunity To Discuss Middle East Peace Plans


2025-10-25 07:08:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that his meeting with President of the friendly United States of America HE Donald Trump was a good opportunity to discuss peace plans in the Middle East, follow up on the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and discuss prospects for strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Read Also
  • Amir meets US President

HH the Amir said in a post on his official account on the X platform: "I am happy to meet you, my friend, US President Donald Trump, today on the occasion of you and your accompanying delegation's stopover to our country as part of your Asian tour. It was a good opportunity to discuss peace plans in the Middle East, follow up on the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and discuss prospects for strategic cooperation between our two friendly nations."

MENAFN25102025000063011010ID1110247514



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search