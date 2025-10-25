Amir Affirms Meeting With US President Was Good Opportunity To Discuss Middle East Peace Plans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that his meeting with President of the friendly United States of America HE Donald Trump was a good opportunity to discuss peace plans in the Middle East, follow up on the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and discuss prospects for strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official account on the X platform: "I am happy to meet you, my friend, US President Donald Trump, today on the occasion of you and your accompanying delegation's stopover to our country as part of your Asian tour. It was a good opportunity to discuss peace plans in the Middle East, follow up on the implementation of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and discuss prospects for strategic cooperation between our two friendly nations."