Amir Meets US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Saturday with President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump, at Al Udeid Air Base.

At the outset of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed HE the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting the President during his stopover in Qatar, and reaffirming his enduring commitment to further advancing the bilateral relationship between the two friendly nations and elevating it to new heights, while wishing HE the President and his delegation a successful trip.

For his part, HE the US President expressed his thanks and gratitude for meeting HH the Amir, commending His Highness's role and the State of Qatar's supportive efforts toward peace and security in the region, as well as the strong bilateral relationship between Qatar and the United States, and expressing his aspiration to deepen cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across different areas of partnership, along with key regional and global issues, particularly the current developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with a focus on supporting peace in the region and reinforcing the agreement to end the war in Gaza and ensure the implementation of all its provisions by the parties.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with several senior officials.

On the US side, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying HE the US President.