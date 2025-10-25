Morocco Crowned Champions As MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2025 Wraps Up In Style At Lusail International Circuit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) hosted the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup for the third time, concluding a thrilling display of regional talent.

The championship, which took place from October 21 to 25, 2025 saw over 170 drivers from 18 Middle Eastern and North African countries compete.

An exhilarating competition culminated in a lively closing ceremony at Lusail Karting Circuit, where the champions were celebrated. Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit said,“Hosting the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup for the third consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing motorsport talent across the region. This event provided young drivers with a platform to showcase their abilities, develop their skills, and pursue their dreams within a professional environment. We are proud to see such strong participation and sportsmanship from all nations, and we extend our appreciation to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his continued support in empowering youth through this championship.”

In recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the competition, Morocco were crowned champions of the MENA Karting Nations Cup 2025, with Lebanon securing second place and Qatar finishing third overall.

The results of each category are as follows:

Micro Max:

In the final, Alex Moghabghab (Lebanon) led the grid, clocking 17 minutes 51.688 seconds, followed by Abdulaziz Al Sarraf (Kuwait) with 17 minutes 56.310 seconds, and Linda Hanini (Tunisia) with 17 minutes 57.174 seconds.

Mini Max:

In the final, Nahyl El Gahoudi (Morocco) led the grid, clocking 13 minutes 39.266 seconds, followed by Atiqa Mir (UAE) with 13 minutes 40.537 seconds, and Tony Abou Jawdeh (Lebanon) with 13 minutes 45.727 seconds.

Junior Max:

In the final, Nathan Kappen (UAE) led the grid, clocking 20 minutes 56.169 seconds, followed by Roslan Sryer (Algeria) with 20 minutes 58.569 seconds, and Abdulrazzaq Al Quraishi (KSA) with 21 minutes 05.947 seconds.

Senior Max:

In the final, Anis Tazi (Morocco) led the grid, clocking 20 minutes 56.775 seconds, followed by Laith Mouminah (KSA) with 20 minutes 58.119 seconds, and Sanad Al Hamawi (Jordan) with 20 minutes 59.699 seconds.

DD2 and DD2 Masters:

In the final of DD2, Hamza Hashisho (Qatar) led the grid, clocking 20 minutes 49.967 seconds, followed by Edwin Khneisser (Lebanon) with 20 minutes 50.229 seconds, and Ghali El Fechtali (Morocco) with 20 minutes 53.035 seconds.

In the final of DD2 Masters, Nadir Kabbage (Morocco) led the grid, clocking 20 minutes 51.857 seconds, followed by Faisal Yafei (Qatar) with 20 minutes 55.760 seconds, and Salhi Sofiane (Algeria) with 21 minutes 02.850 seconds.

R390 Elite Sprint:

In the final, Christopher Njeim (Lebanon) led the grid, clocking 21 minutes 32.054 seconds, followed by Matthias Njeim (Lebanon) with 21 minutes 37.207 seconds, and Ahmad Al Hammadi (UAE) with 21 minutes 37.425 seconds.

R390 Elite Endurance:

In the final, the UAE dominated the grid, securing first place, followed by Morocco in second and Oman in third.