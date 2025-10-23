Xone Chain Announces Official Investigation Results: No Connection Found With Huione

Xone Chain today announced the results of a formal internal investigation confirming that no verifiable link exists between Xone and Huione.

The Xone team has conducted a comprehensive reviews of governance documents, compliance filings, and blockchain data confirm that Xone Chain operates independently and transparently as a standalone Layer-1 blockchain network.

Public Records Show Independent Operations

All of Xone Chain's operational data is publicly accessible via its compliance framework, governance portals, and code repositories. The project is operated by XONE Network Ltd., a legally registered entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and maintains regional Local Operating Entities to comply with international regulatory standards.

The company shares that Independent reviewers note that no shared stakeholders, funding channels, or governance participants link Xone to Huione or any related organization. This independence is further validated by the network's open governance architecture and its transparent disclosure policies.

Transparent Governance and Technical Integrity

Xone Chain utilizes a hybrid governance structure that allows token holders to participate in decision-making through on-chain proposals and verifiable voting mechanisms.

This transparency ensures that every governance action - from funding to protocol changes - can be publicly audited.

From a technical standpoint, Xone's blockchain integrates EVM compatibility and Cosmos modularity, offering rapid transaction finality and privacy-preserving mechanisms such as zk-SNARKs and stealth addresses.

This focus on verifiable technology, rather than opaque operations, reinforces the project's independence and credibility.

Xone's continued efforts in publishing open compliance bulletins, identity-based governance updates, and verifiable developer contributions exemplify its commitment to lawful, transparent operations.

About Xone Chain

Xone Chain remains focused on delivering scalable, compliant, and secure blockchain infrastructure for developers, institutions, and users worldwide. The company reiterates that it has no affiliation with Huione or any money-laundering entity and encourages community members to rely solely on official information sources.

Official Resources:

Website: https://xone.org

Telegram: https://t.me/hello_xonechain

Twitter/X:

Disclaimer: This statement is carried out by an agent representing The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.