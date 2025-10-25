403
Interior Minister: Drugs Smuggled Into Kuwait Plummeted By 90 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said that Kuwait's counter-drug security efforts have resulted in a 90 percent decline drug trafficking into the country this year compared to last year.
Speaking to reporters at the inauguration ceremony for the renovated 10th Ward at the Addiction Treatment Centre after, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef said the Interior Ministry is waging a war on drug dealers targeting the Kuwaiti society.
He unveiled that the government is drafting a tougher drug law with severe penalties, including the death penalty for convicted drug dealers.
The law will boost societal security and public safety, the minister said. He thanked the General Department for Drug Control for their efforts in foiling drug smuggling attempts and dismantling drug dealing networks.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef boasted about Kuwait's achievements in fighting drugs and rehabilitating addicts. He added that these achievements are the result of hard work by the state security and health institutions.
He noted the Ministry of Interior had received two Arab awards in recognition of its success in fighting drug trafficking. He thanked parents, teachers, and employees for helping to report addiction and support treatment efforts. (pick up previous) agr
