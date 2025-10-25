Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFC Challenge League: Kuwait SC Defeats Lebanon's Al Ansar Team 3-2

2025-10-25 07:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC defeated Lebanon's Al-Ansar team 3-2 today Saturday, in the opening match of Group A of the AFC Challenge League.
Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium at Al-Sulaibikhat Club hosted an exciting match in which Kuwait SC achieved its first victory at the start of its campaign in the tournament.
Kuwait SC topped the group standings with three points, equal to Al-Seeb Club of Oman. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

