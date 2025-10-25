Budapest To Host 2026 FIFA Laws Of Football Review

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: FIFA has announced that the eighth annual Laws of Football Review will take place in Budapest, Hungary, on February 19-20, 2026.

In a statement, FIFA said: "Since its inception in 2019, the Laws of Football Review has evolved into a key platform for sharing the latest developments in football's regulatory framework, discussing legal precedents, and analyzing significant decisions issued by FIFA's judicial bodies, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and other relevant tribunals."

The 2026 edition will focus on the most notable legal and regulatory developments since last year's review, spotlighting landmark rulings and emerging issues shaping the global game. Topics on the agenda include international transfers, anti-doping procedures, and governance frameworks, all of which have played a pivotal role in influencing football worldwide.

Dedicated to examining the legal dimensions of the sport, the symposium will bring together legal experts, sports lawyers, and representatives from across the football community to exchange ideas, strengthen cooperation, and promote the principles underpinning the world's most popular sport.

FIFA emphasized that the event underscores its ongoing commitment to transparency, collaboration, and broad access to information for all stakeholders involved in football governance.