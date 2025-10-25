Cinc Syrskyi Inspects Pokrovsk Front, Stresses Transparency And Accuracy In Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Commander‐in‐Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that he had made another trip to an active sector of the front.

Syrskyi held a meeting with commanders of army corps, brigades and military units that are conducting combat missions in the Pokrovsk sector and directly in the area of the town of Pokrovsk.

The Commander‐in‐Chief heard reports on the operational situation. A range of issues was discussed with the aim of strengthening defensive resilience and preventing further enemy advances.

“Tasks to search for and destroy separate enemy sabotage groups, and to destroy and capture enemy personnel who are encircled, remain current,” Syrskyi stressed.

The Commander‐in‐Chief issued the necessary orders to provide the Defense Forces with everything required, in particular to increase effectiveness in countering enemy UAVs and artillery.

Syrskyi reiterated to commanders at all levels the inadmissibility of falsifying or concealing information about the real situation in their reports.

“Dishonesty has too high a price - the lives of our soldiers. My primary demand is the truth, whatever it may be. A commander who conceals the truth about the situation on the battlefield has no right to be a commander,” the Commander‐in‐Chief emphasized.

During the trip Syrskyi also performed an honorary duty - he presented awards to servicemen of the Unmanned Systems Forces formation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Air Assault Forces liberated the settlement of Sukhetske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Facebook