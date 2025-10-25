Full Heating Season To Begin In Coming Days, No Delays From Government Minister Hrynchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized by Ukraine's Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk during a joint briefing with Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katharina Reiche, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“For social infrastructure and social facilities in many regions, the heating season has already begun, including for critical infrastructure. From now on, each region will make decisions regarding the start of the heating season based on the daily average temperature. There will definitely be no delays from the government,” Hrynchuk said.

She added that the government is in constant contact with local authorities on this issue.

Hrynchuk also noted that temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days, so regional authorities will decide when to begin the heating season in their communities.

Germany's contribution to UESF will reach EUR 450 million – Reiche

As reported, as of October 21, heating had already been supplied to over 40% of social institutions, including schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.