Chronicles Of Victory: October 26, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 30-th day of the second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation.
- In his address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev announced the names of the liberated villages of Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil.
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about the liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli disitricts and the city of Gubadli.
- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by the Italian Rai-1 TV channel.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani units using artillery.
- Azerbaijan's Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts were shelled from Armenia.
- Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire.
- Aghjabadi district and Tartar city were subjected to shelling.
- An Armenian drone was destroyed.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar with 'Smerch ' missiles.
- A video of the liberated villages of Padar and Khanlig in Gubadli district was released.
- A video of the liberated city of Gubadli was released.
