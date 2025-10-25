CPF Concludes Second 'Maker Collective' With Over 4,200 Visitors Across Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Saturday concluded the second edition of the "Maker Collective," held at Al-Hussein Cultural Center and Ras Al-Ain Hangar in Amman, as part of its "Makerspace" program activities.The event, which attracted more than 4,200 visitors from across governorates, aimed to unite and empower the community of makers, innovators, and institutions supporting this sector including students, researchers, hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and designers under a comprehensive national platform for sharing expertise, building partnerships, and fostering innovation.Director of Innovation at the Crown Prince Foundation Ismail Hakki said the second edition of the collective reflects the Foundation's ongoing efforts to create opportunities that promote a culture of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, and to encourage the adoption of modern technological solutions particularly digital manufacturing tools across all groups and sectors. These efforts, he added, contribute to enhancing economic opportunities for youth and institutions alike.Hakki noted that the forum serves as an annual event highlighting local talents and innovations, encouraging young people and innovators to develop their skills in digital manufacturing and prototyping tools, which strengthens local capacities and supports the development of locally made products, opening broader economic opportunities.He added that CPF seeks to build an interconnected national innovation ecosystem by providing tools and opportunities that enable makers and innovators across the country to transform their ideas into tangible products that contribute to the local market and enhance their capacity to produce and compete in creative and innovative industries.Throughout the day, visitors experienced digital fabrication tools in open interactive spaces, including 3D printers, CNC machines, and laser cutters, and learned how such technologies are used to develop prototypes and innovative products.The forum also announced the launch of the "Maker Map," the first digital national platform of its kind in Jordan, serving as a comprehensive guide connecting fabrication spaces, labs, innovation incubators, universities, and enablers strengthening collaboration between academia, startups, and independent innovators.A specialized panel discussion titled *"Empowering the Future of Maker Communities in Jordan"* brought together various stakeholders and supporters of innovation, including incubators, accelerators, academic institutions, and representatives from the public and private sectors. The session focused on exchanging knowledge and experiences, exploring global and local best practices, discussing future challenges and opportunities, and providing recommendations for developing Jordan's maker community part of the Foundation's efforts to foster multi-sector collaboration.The forum featured an exhibition showcasing tangible innovations and products from over 114 participants, including students, startups, and designers, in an interactive environment that promoted creativity and the exchange of ideas. The event concluded with the announcement of the best innovative project in the exhibition, selected by visitor votes.Several success stories were presented throughout the forum in a series of discussion and knowledge sessions covering topics such as digital manufacturing, technology, sustainability, localization of engineering expertise in Jordan and the Arab region, investment and global business building, drones, and the design and production of medical solutions.The event also hosted international speaker Daniele Ingrassia, who shared his expertise in designing and building open-source manufacturing machines and developing advanced innovative tools to support creators worldwide.Additionally, the forum included six hands-on workshops on topics such as design, digital manufacturing, the Internet of Things, and 3D printing. Visitors also had the chance to meet more than 16 experts and entrepreneurs in one-on-one advisory sessions at the "Experts' Corner."Interactive activities included the "Idea Elevator" experience, which allowed more than 60 emerging entrepreneurs from various governorates, age groups, and backgrounds to present their ideas and projects within one minute encouraging creativity, documenting innovative ideas, and giving promising participants the chance to receive mentorship and further develop their projects through Foundation programs.The "Maker Map" is accessible online at: