Small Bitcoin Miners Boom As Ferrari Embraces Cryptocurrency

Smaller Bitcoin miners gain ground on larger rivals

The Bitcoin mining industry is witnessing heightened competition following the 2024 halving, with mid-tier miners closing the hashrate gap against larger operators. Data from The Miner Mag reveals that firms like HIVE Digital, Bitdeer, and Cipher Mining have significantly grown their realized hashrates, thanks to ongoing infrastructure investments. These companies are now approaching the scale of major miners such as MARA Holdings, CleanSpark, and Cango.

Currently, publicly listed Bitcoin miners contribute nearly one-third of the network's total hashrate, underscoring the sector's expansion. This growth is driven partly by a surge in debt financing-total industry debt has skyrocketed from $2.1 billion to $12.7 billion over the past year-to fund new mining facilities and equipment.

Bitcoin miners' realized hashrate growth. Source: The Miner Mag

Ferrari to launch digital token for elite fans

Luxury automaker Ferrari is stepping into the crypto space with a planned digital token, allowing the company's top clients to bid on a rare, Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P endurance race car. The initiative, developed in partnership with fintech firm Conio, targets members of Ferrari's exclusive Hyperclub, a private network of 100 high-net-worth enthusiasts passionate about racing.

Ferrari's Chief Marketing Officer, Enrico Galliera, explained that the token aims to strengthen the bond with their most dedicated customers. Holders will be able to trade tokens among themselves and participate in exclusive auctions, including the chance to own the iconic race car. The program is slated to align with the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.

Ferrari 499P. Source: Wikimedia

Rumble to introduce Bitcoin tips for content creators

Content-sharing platform Rumble is preparing to rollout a Bitcoin tipping feature, aiming to create a new revenue stream for its over 51 million monthly active users. CEO Chris Pavlovski announced that Rumble has partnered with Tether to enable Bitcoin payments, with a planned full launch expected by December.

During the Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, Switzerland, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino indicated that the platform is working to resolve minor issues and optimize user experience, with a timeline targeting early to mid-December for the feature's availability.

This integration marks a significant step towards mainstream crypto adoption, especially within digital content platforms with large, global audiences. Ardoino emphasized that Bitcoin tips will provide content creators with increased security, reducing risks of debanking for their posts, reinforcing the growing role of blockchain in protecting financial autonomy and free expression.

