Notes Across Borders: Exploring The Musical Journey Of Pianist Peng Zhou

Peng Zhou, a pianist and Doctor of Musical Arts degree candidate at the University of Nevada, Reno, has been developing a reputation across the world as both a pianist and a scholar.







Zhou has established herself as an expressive musician at the Wuhan Conservatory of Music in China, where her work encompasses performance, research, and teaching. As a young student, she showed exceptional promise under the guidance of Professor Zhenrui Jiang, a distinguished pianist who previously led the piano department at the conservatory. In 2007, Zhou gained acceptance into the middle and high schools affiliated with the Wuhan Conservatory. She then enrolled in the conservatory to pursue a bachelor's degree in piano performance, which she completed in 2017. During her studies, she also learned from Professor Nian Jiang and Xiaofeng Zheng. After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Piano Performance from the Wuhan Conservatory, Zhou pursued two Master of Music degrees in Piano Performance and Music Education at the State University of New York at Potsdam. She currently attends the University of Nevada, Reno, where she serves as a graduate teaching assistant and pianist with the Nevada Wind Ensemble, studying under Dr. Hyeyeon Park and Dr. James Winn.

Zhou contributed to the university's landmark album, Celebrating 150 Years, which was released on Apple Music and other major streaming services in October 2024. She performed the piano for the world premiere of "And the Cities Rise Like Dreams," a piece commissioned by American composer Steve Danyew, featuring both the Nevada Wind Ensemble and the university choir. Local news outlets described the album as a "milestone project," emphasizing its representation of collaborative art and innovative ideas at the University of Nevada, Reno. Zhou's recent performances with the Nevada Wind Ensemble include Ginastera's Danza Final, Debussy's Hommage à Rameau, and James M. David's Urban Light. In addition to her work with large ensembles, she also plays chamber music. Currently, she is performing Schubert's Violin Sonata No. 2 in A minor, Mozart's Piano Trio No. 5 in C Major, and Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor. In 2022, Zhou began a partnership with Chinese harpist Yirui Li, with plans to record their first album and collaborate with American Harp Society chapters in Chicago and Houston.













Several international music competitions have recently recognized Zhou's exceptional talent. In 2025, she was awarded the Emotional Artistry Special Prize and the Platinum Prize in the Baroque B Category at the Berlioz International Music Competition. Additionally, she earned the Grand Prize in the same category at the Saint-Saëns International Music Competition. Most recently, Zhou received the Best Musician of the Season Prize at the Clementi International Music Competition. She has also been honored with the Evelyn Semenza Honts English Scholarship, the Barringere Music Scholarship, and the Margaret Ryan Sampson Scholarship from the University of Nevada, Reno.







Zhou's research significantly enhances her performing technique. Her latest study, The Ambient and Emotional Sound World of Valtari: An Analytical Exploration (2025), examines the sound aesthetics of the Icelandic post-rock band Valtari. Her previous research includes An Analysis of Robert Schumann's Davidsbündlertänze (2024) and French Court Dance in the Keyboard Suites of J.S. Bach (2019). Her work has been praised for its ability to connect music analysis with cultural interpretation.

Zhou has served as the Director of Music Ministry at Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church in Reno and has also played the keyboard for churches in both Oregon and Nevada. Her dedication reflects her commitment to connecting music with community. As a unique Chinese musician, she has journeyed from her studies at the conservatory in Wuhan to performing on concert stages in Nevada, establishing herself as a truly international artist.