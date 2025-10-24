Lithuania And Japan Pledge Closer Cooperation In Security And Resilience

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday in Tokyo to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Lithuania and Japan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Minister Budrys emphasized the importance of filling the strategic partnership with concrete collaboration projects, particularly in the areas of security and societal resilience.

“Our strategic partnership should be filled as quickly as possible with tangible cooperation-first and foremost in security and societal resilience. Democracies must act together to address shared challenges, and Lithuania and Japan have much to offer each other,” Minister Budrys said.

The ministers also discussed the broader security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the interconnected nature of security across regions and the importance of coordinated efforts to enhance stability.

Minister Budrys underlined Lithuania's commitment to its national defense, noting that next year, the country plans to allocate 5.38 percent of its GDP to defense, making it one of the highest defense-investing democratic nations globally.

The ministers welcomed the growing cooperation between Lithuania and Japan in security, defense, and cybersecurity, expressing optimism that collaboration through NATO and bilateral initiatives will continue to expand and intensify.

The discussion also focused on ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration in supporting international security frameworks and enhancing resilience against emerging global threats.