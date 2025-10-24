Azerbaijan Set To Earmark Funds For Building Its Novkhani Substation
Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has initiated the
requisite operational undertakings.
Concurrently, the OJSC is in the process of ascertaining the entity that will execute the construction phase.
Concurrently, Azerenergy has estimated that the capital expenditure for the substation's construction will necessitate an investment of 49.7 million manat ($29.2 million).
Azerenergy OJSC stands as the preeminent entity in the electrical power generation sector within the Republic of Azerbaijan. It concurrently sustains the most extensive distribution infrastructure nationwide, notwithstanding the ongoing privatization of regional power grids. Azerenergy underwent a transformation into a state-owned joint stock entity in 1996, pursuant to the executive directive issued by late President Heydar Aliyev.
