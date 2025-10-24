Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Police Report Two Dead, 24 Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

Police Report Two Dead, 24 Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson


2025-10-24 10:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this referring to the Kherson Regional Police.

“This morning Russian forces carried out a massive strike on the Shumenskyi neighborhood in Kherson. The invaders shelled the city with multiple launch rocket systems at a time when people were heading to work and public transport was already carrying passengers,” the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy projectiles struck mainly residential areas. In many apartment buildings, windows were shattered, ceilings and roofs were damaged, and some apartments were completely destroyed. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling.

Overall, according to the police, 23 apartment buildings and 58 private houses were damaged, as well as nine civilian cars, a police service vehicle, two ambulances, a municipal bus, and a trolleybus.

According to preliminary data, two women aged 45 and 83 were killed. A total of 24 people were injured, all suffering mine-blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

Among the injured are three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17. Doctors say their lives are not in danger.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian airstrike on Kharkiv rises to six

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the Prosecutor's Office stated that three people were killed in the shelling of Kherson.

The City Military Administration reports 25 injured, including three children.

MENAFN24102025000193011044ID1110243477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search