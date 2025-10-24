Police Report Two Dead, 24 Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this referring to the Kherson Regional Police.

“This morning Russian forces carried out a massive strike on the Shumenskyi neighborhood in Kherson. The invaders shelled the city with multiple launch rocket systems at a time when people were heading to work and public transport was already carrying passengers,” the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy projectiles struck mainly residential areas. In many apartment buildings, windows were shattered, ceilings and roofs were damaged, and some apartments were completely destroyed. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling.

Overall, according to the police, 23 apartment buildings and 58 private houses were damaged, as well as nine civilian cars, a police service vehicle, two ambulances, a municipal bus, and a trolleybus.

According to preliminary data, two women aged 45 and 83 were killed. A total of 24 people were injured, all suffering mine-blast and head injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

Among the injured are three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17. Doctors say their lives are not in danger.

Injury toll from Russian airstrike onrises to six

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the Prosecutor's Office stated that three people were killed in the shelling of Kherson.

The City Military Administration reports 25 injured, including three children.