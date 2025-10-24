Boardrooms Over Courtrooms: The New Face Of Law In Kashmir

Representational photo

By Syed Arsalan Abid

There was a time when law in Kashmir meant courtrooms, pleadings, and long delays. That world still exists, with its familiar echo of arguments and verdicts, but it no longer defines the influence of the legal profession.

Today, the most consequential legal battles are fought before a case ever reaches a judge: inside boardrooms, policy meetings, compliance reviews, and strategic discussions that shape institutions and lives.

Law has migrated from reaction to anticipation, from punishment to prevention. The modern lawyer's brief is no longer to justify past actions but to safeguard the future. They watch over decisions before mistakes happen, helping institutions confront complexity with foresight and care.

Every company, public body, or civic initiative operates in a web of accountability. Lawyers now serve as strategists, risk managers, and moral guides. They handle data responsibly, design compliance systems, and draft contracts that protect people and investments alike. Success is measured in crises prevented rather than cases won.