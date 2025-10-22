Trump Hosts Diwali Celebration at White House, Says US-India Ties 'Very Good'

Washington- US President Donald Trump has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India during a Diwali celebration at the White House, saying the two nations share a“very good relationship” and that the Indian leader wants to see the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump also reiterated his claim that India will not be buying“too much” oil from Russia.

The event held on Tuesday saw Trump hosting Indian-American business leaders and community figures in the Oval Office, lighting a traditional oil lamp, and extending warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans.

“I just spoke to your prime minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that,” he said, addressing the Indian-American community members gathered for the festivities.

Describing Modi as“a great person”, Trump said he has become“a great friend of mine over the years”.