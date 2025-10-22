403
Ukraine, EU finalize twelve-point peace plan
(MENAFN) Ukraine and its European allies are finalizing a 12-point peace plan that would explicitly rule out territorial concessions to Russia, a news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposal is expected to establish a “peace board” chaired by US President Donald Trump to oversee its implementation. European officials may travel to the United States this week to present the roadmap to Trump, according to the report.
Key elements of the plan reportedly include a ceasefire along current front lines, a prisoner exchange, “security guarantees,” and accelerated EU accession for Ukraine. While Russia and Ukraine would negotiate “the governance of occupied territories,” neither Ukraine nor its European backers would formally recognize Russia’s new borders, Bloomberg’s sources said.
Moscow has repeatedly insisted that recognition of its newly controlled territories is essential for lasting peace. Russia has also demanded that Ukraine withdraw troops from areas it currently occupies within Russian territory, halt mobilization, and stop receiving foreign military assistance.
Recent media reports noted that during a White House meeting on Friday, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider ceding land to Russia. Trump later highlighted that Russian forces already control most of Ukraine’s claimed Donbass region.
Zelensky supported Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire but rejected any recognition of Russia’s current territorial gains.
