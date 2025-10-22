HMC Celebrated On Global Stage With Prestigious Planetree Gold Certifications

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has been recognised internationally for its excellence in advancing person-centered care, with four of its facilities and services honoured during the Planetree Person-Centered Care Global Forum held in Baltimore, US, recently.

At the event, the Communicable Disease Center (CDC), Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC), Enaya Specialized Care Center and Private Nursing Services (PNS) were formally recognised for their recent achievements in achieving Planetree Gold Certification.

The CDC received the Gold Certification with Distinction, the highest level awarded by Planetree International, while WWRC, Enaya and PNS each achieved Gold Certification.

These achievements reflect HMC's commitment to placing compassion, collaboration and patient and family engagement at the heart of care delivery.

The certifications demonstrate how HMC continues to align with international best practices in ensuring that healthcare experiences are not only clinically excellent but also empathetic and inclusive.

The Planetree Person-Centered Care Global Forum is one of the world's leading gatherings focused on improving healthcare experiences.

The annual event brings together healthcare leaders, clinicians, patient advocates, and policy experts from across the globe to share insights and innovations. This year's forum hosted delegations from more than 30 countries, offering an opportunity for international collaboration and learning.

HMC was represented at the forum by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham; Chief of Patient Experience and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, Nasser Al Naimi; and Chief of Projects at the Office of the Managing Director, Faisal Zainal. They were joined by leadership teams from the recognised facilities, reflecting the shared efforts of HMC staff in advancing person-centered care across the organization.

The Planetree certification program assesses how healthcare organizations engage patients, families, staff and communities in shaping care that is compassionate, respectful and collaborative.

These international recognitions mark a significant milestone in HMC's system-wide implementation of person-centered care values and reinforce Qatar's position as a leader in high-quality, patient-focused healthcare.