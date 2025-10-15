Donald Trump Jr. In Discussion With De.Fi CEO On Future Development

Donald Trump Jr. has spoken with the chief executive of De.Fi, a company focused on blockchain security and analytics, is indicating that further news may follow their recent discussion.

In a post on X , Trump Jr. said he had an“insightful chat” with De.Fi CEO Sonali, adding that there was“more to come.” De.Fi confirmed the exchange in its own post , describing it as a continuation of earlier conversations and noting that specific details have not yet been made public. The company also indicated that additional information may be shared on October 20.

This interaction marks the second public engagement between Trump Jr. and The first took place in February 2025, when Trump Jr. participated as a speaker at De.Fi World 2025 in Denver, the firm's annual event focused on blockchain innovation.

While neither Trump Jr. nor De.Fi has disclosed the subject of their latest conversation, both public posts have drawn attention across crypto communities. At present, no formal collaboration has been announced.

Founded in 2020, De.Fi builds tools for risk monitoring and asset security in decentralized finance. The company reports that it tracks tens of billions of dollars in user assets and partners with organizations across both Web3 and traditional industries. De.Fi has received investment from individuals associated with Binance and Coinbase, along with backing from venture firms including 21Shares and Consensys.

The firm has also been referenced in U.S. congressional discussions on blockchain oversight and provides data services to several academic and enterprise partners.

