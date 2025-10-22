Ministry Of Municipality Opens Call Center To Enhance Urban Planning Customer Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a step aimed at improving service quality and strengthening communication with the public, Ministry of Municipality (MoM) has inaugurated a new call center dedicated to serving customers of its Urban Planning Affairs Sector.

The new center, established by the ministry's Customer Service Department and Unified Call Center, is designed to deliver efficient and seamless services, raise the level of transparency and efficiency in handling transactions, and align with international best practices in customer care.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hani Saleh Al Obaidly, Director of the Customer Service Department and Unified Call Center; Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Abdullah, Director of the Land Department at the Urban Planning Affairs Sector; and Rakan Mohammed Al Atiq Al Marri, Head of the Unified Call Center.

Al Marri emphasized that the new center will act as a direct communication channel between the public and the Urban Planning Affairs Sector. It will handle inquiries, feedback, and requests promptly and professionally, enhancing public trust in government services and supporting the country's urban development efforts.

The new center will provide immediate support for 37 different services related to urban planning, including land allocation and planning procedures.