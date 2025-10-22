'Amir's Speech Reflected Profound Vision And Clarity On National And Global Issues'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah has expressed her deep admiration for the speech delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of the opening of the Shura Council's new session.

She affirmed that His Highness's words-as always-were characterized by depth, inclusiveness, and complete clarity in addressing both national and international issues.

Al-Attiyah announced the NHRC's warm welcome and high appreciation for His Highness's speech, emphasizing the Committee's pride in the Amir's strong and direct references to the targeted outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy, as well as the progress achieved in the nonhydrocarbon sectors and the implementation of major national projects in energy and the transition toward clean energy.

She added that these achievements reflect Qatar's global leadership in climate-related initiatives and its prominent role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al-Attiyah stated:“The speech was comprehensive and reaffirmed His Highness's commitment to promoting and protecting human rights, both within Qatar and abroad.” She pointed to His Highness's references to infrastructure, health, education, social welfare, and human capital development projects, as well as his emphasis on the importance of strengthening national efforts in education, investing in its development, embracing new ideas, and keeping pace with global scientific advancements.

Al-Attiyah also stressed the importance of His Highness's remarks regarding sustainable development and his emphasis on promoting consumption patterns that support sustainability. She praised H H the Amir's keenness to strengthen the family's role in promoting sound family values, as well as his encouragement and support for youth empowerment.

She further highlighted the significance of His Highness's comments on developing justice systems and establishing mechanisms to ensure faster resolution of cases, saying that these reflect His Highness's deep vision and his commitment to protecting human rights.

They also demonstrate his continuous dedication to upholding justice and improving judicial efficiency, as shown by better case-resolution rates and reduced litigation time.

Al-Attiyah commended His Highness's leadership in advancing Qatar's efforts to promote peace and stability globally through peaceful conflict resolution and the country's steadfast humanitarian and relief efforts for people affected by armed conflicts. She also praised His Highness's firm stance in condemning the brutal Israeli aggression, which resulted in the violation of the right to life of six individuals.