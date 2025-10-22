Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Japanese Emperor Over Former PM Passing

2025-10-22 03:02:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of condolences to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito following the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama.
In the cable, His Highness expressed his heartfelt sympathy and wished solace and patience for his family. (end)
