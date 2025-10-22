Al Misnad Visits Children's Cancer Hospital In Egypt, Receives 'Sheild Of Life' Honour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, visited the 57357 Children's Cancer Hospital Foundation in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

Following the visit, Her Excellency was honoured with the 'Shield of Life' in recognition of her humanitarian efforts in supporting children and enhancing their capabilities in the health and development sectors, as well as her role in empowering childhood and fostering partnerships that place human well-being and health at the heart of sustainable development.

During the visit, the Minister met with the medical and nursing staff, as well as a number of children receiving treatment at the hospital. She also observed the operations within several medical and therapeutic departments.



Her Excellency received a briefing from hospital officials on the ongoing efforts to enhance pediatric cancer treatment services and the role of Qatari-Egyptian cooperation in supporting these efforts through the exchange of expertise and joint initiatives aimed at improving the quality of healthcare provided to child patients.

In her meeting with the patients, Her Excellency affirmed that the hospital stands as a pioneering model of humanitarian cooperation-one that combines determination and science in the service of humanity.