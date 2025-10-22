Amir's Speech Affirmed National Principles: Deputy Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti has stated that the high-level speech delivered by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the opening of the first regular session of the second legislative term, reflected a comprehensive vision for advancing the national development agenda, consolidating the values of consultation and institutional work, and reaffirming the core principles of Qatari policy based on dialogue, peace, and justice.

On this occasion, she expressed her gratitude to the Council members for their esteemed confidence in electing her as Deputy Speaker, emphasising that this trust represents both a mandate and a responsibility requiring further cooperation and integration among members.

She affirmed that the spirit of collective work will remain the foundation of the Council's legislative and oversight functions, serving the nation and its citizens, and translating the aspirations of the wise leadership into action.

Al-Sulaiti added that H H the Amir's speech served as a clear call to intensify efforts to advance comprehensive development, noting that the Council will continue its work guided by His Highness's directives to uphold the principles of transparency and oversight, and to develop legislation that aligns with national and global transformations.

She also highlighted that the speech reaffirmed Qatar's firm position on the Palestinian issue, appreciating the country's efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and its ongoing endeavours to protect civilians and support regional stability.

Al-Sulaiti emphasized that the Shura Council will continue to strengthen its national role.