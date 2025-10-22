Amir's Speech Reinforces Qatar's Development Vision: Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim has affirmed that the speech delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, embodies the wise leadership's vision for the country's future.

He noted that the address reinforces Qatar's comprehensive development journey, consolidates the rule of law and institutions, safeguards the nation's supreme interests, and reaffirms the country's steadfast commitment to supporting a just peace in the region, foremost among which is the Palestinian cause.

Al-Ghanim expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the members of the Shura Council for the great confidence they placed in him by electing him as Speaker. He emphasised that this trust is deeply valued and represents a great responsibility, adding that constructive cooperation among members will be a key pillar in fulfilling this duty and performing their national role to the fullest - enhancing the Council's legislative and oversight functions and supporting the country's development and progress.

Al-Ghanim explained that the contents of His Highness's address reflected the leadership's wise approach in promoting justice, strengthening national participation, and empowering Qatari citizens as both the focus and ultimate goal of development. He added that the Council will continue to be guided by His Highness's directives in carrying out its duties with a spirit of responsibility, developing legislation that keeps pace with the requirements of the coming stage and serves the public interest.

Al-Ghanim further stated that the Amir's address highlighted Qatar's firm positions on regional and international issues. He stressed that the Council highly values Qatar's sincere efforts in achieving the Gaza war ceasefire agreement, which has helped save innocent lives and laid the foundation for a lasting peace that ensures the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people while enhancing security and stability in the region.