Israel Receives Two Hostage Bodies Held By Hamas

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 22 (IANS) Israel received the bodies of two unidentified Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas in Gaza for two years, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The coffins were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza on Tuesday, which transferred them to the Israeli military and Shin Bet security agents inside the enclave. "From there, they will be transferred to Israel," the office said, adding that the bodies will then be taken to the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

"The effort to return our hostages continues... and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Center of Forensic Medicine completed the identification of another deceased hostage whose body was handed over by Hamas on Monday night. The Israeli military identified him as Tal Haimi, commander of the rapid response team at Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, a community near Gaza that was attacked during the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the latest exchange of captives and bodies under a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, under which all 20 living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas and about 2,000 Palestinian detainees were released by Israel.

Israel estimates that the bodies of 28 hostages have been held in Gaza, some of whom were killed before being taken and others who died in captivity. Hamas has so far returned 15 bodies.