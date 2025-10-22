Trump On Possible Meeting With Putin: I Don't Want To Have A Waste Of Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I don't want to have a wasted meeting. I don't want to have a waste of time. So, I'll see what happens," Trump said.

He reiterated his position that both sides should stop the fighting along the front line and end the killing.

"So, we'll see what happens. We haven't made a determination," he added.

Kremlin signals unwillingness to 'accept anything less than Ukrainian capitulation' – ISW

When asked why he changed his mind about the summit in Hungary and now considers it a potential waste of time, Trump replied: "Well, I didn't say anything. I didn't say it would [be a waste of time] and you never know what's going to happen."

He also noted that "a lot of things are happening on the war front with Ukraine and Russia."

"We'll be notifying you over the next two days as to what we're doing," Trump said.

The White House stated on Tuesday, October 21, that Trump did not plan to meet with Putin in the near future.

Photo: The White House