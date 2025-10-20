403
Houthi Rebels Detain UN Workers in Yemen
(MENAFN) Houthi militants apprehended personnel from the United Nations in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, according to UN spokesperson Jean Alam.
This move follows earlier accusations from the group that humanitarian workers were engaging in espionage activities on behalf of the United States and Israel—claims the UN has strongly refuted.
Alam revealed that a total of 20 staff members from multiple UN bodies were taken into custody, including 16 foreign nationals, during a raid on a UN facility located in Sanaa's Hada neighborhood.
He further mentioned that 11 individuals were later freed following interrogations.
A news agency quoted an anonymous UN source indicating that Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF representative in Yemen, was among those detained.
Meanwhile, a media outlet reported that the Houthis seized all digital devices from the premises, such as mobile phones and computers.
Alam noted, “The UN is in contact with the Houthis and other parties to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sanaa.”
These efforts aim to ensure the safe and immediate release of the detained staff members and regain access to UN properties in the region.
During a broadcast on Saturday, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi asserted that his group had uncovered what he called a “dangerous espionage network” affiliated with the CIA and Mossad.
He claimed that organizations like the UN World Food Programme and UNICEF were being exploited to carry out “subversive operations.”
Responding to these accusations, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemned the claims as “dangerous and unacceptable,” and urged for the unconditional release of all humanitarian workers involved.
