Crude Oil Weekly Forecast 19/10: Keep Falling? (Chart)
- WTI Crude Oil continues to show that rather strong headwinds are the dominant force in the commodity. After starting last Monday with some rather strong buying which took WTI above 60.000 USD per barrel in an attempt to sustain 'the higher' elements of its value, by Tuesday Crude Oil started to slip lower again. WTI Crude Oil has gone into this week near 57.240, which is lower than the value it saw on the previous Friday.
- In order to make a profit on WTI Crude Oil many companies like a price around $65.00 USD, but larger companies are believed to be comfortable around $58.00 in order to make profits. Murmurs of WTI Crude Oil being too low will start to be heard by larger players and questions regarding production cutbacks may start to be rumored – but for this to happen the price of Crude Oil would likely have to remain under 58.000 USD for a few weeks.
