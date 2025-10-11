403
Europe Expands AI Network with New High-Tech Factories
(MENAFN) The EU's European High-Performance Computing Partnership Initiative (Euro HPC) revealed on Friday that six additional artificial intelligence (AI) facilities will be launched in Czechia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain.
According to a statement by Euro HPC, "The newly selected AI Factories will join the 13 previously chosen sites, forming an interconnected network of AI hubs ready to drive innovation across Europe."
This expansion adds to an already growing network focused on advancing AI technologies throughout the continent.
The announcement confirmed that the six recently designated nations will construct AI factories equipped with systems tailored for artificial intelligence.
These new developments are part of broader efforts to enhance Europe’s AI infrastructure and technological capabilities.
In Spain, the planned AI facility will also feature an experimental platform, which is expected to serve as a state-of-the-art resource for designing and trialing advanced AI models and tools. The platform will also encourage cross-border cooperation and knowledge exchange across Europe, the statement said.
These AI hubs will function as centralized service providers in their respective countries.
They aim to deliver broad-based assistance to AI-focused startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and academic researchers throughout Europe.
It was highlighted that this initiative will receive financial backing of over €500 million ($578.6 million) from the EU and its member nations.
This significant investment is intended to boost Europe’s supercomputing capabilities and promote the application of AI in various vital industries.
The statement concluded by emphasizing that "This expansion strengthens Europe’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence and ensures that AI solutions can be developed, tested, and scaled within a digitally sovereign European ecosystem."
