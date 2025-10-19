403
Russia’s presidential aide accuses US newspaper of distorting truth
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to the Russian president, has accused a major US newspaper of “truth distortion” after it wrongly attributed a statement to him, and demanded a formal apology.
The dispute arose in a report about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the United States, which suggested that a recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had influenced Washington’s approach to the Ukraine conflict.
The article cited Dmitriev as saying: “Zelensky’s tour summed up in one sentence: Putin outmaneuvered everyone again,” claiming he made the remark on Telegram. Dmitriev, however, clarified on X that the line had been reposted from another news channel and was not his original statement. “Another eye-opening case of truth distortion from the fake @washingtonpost,” he wrote. “I reposted a post from a Telegram channel – yet your article attributed those quotes to me. That’s like blaming users for retweets.”
Dmitriev called for an immediate correction, an apology, and an internal investigation into the mistake. Later, the outlet issued a correction, acknowledging that the quote had been “incorrectly attributed” to him. While Dmitriev thanked the paper on X for recognizing the error, he pressed for a formal apology and asked that both the correction and apology appear in the next print edition.
The misattributed quote came amid heightened tensions following a phone conversation between Trump and Putin, triggered by discussions over potential US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine and stalled peace negotiations. Trump later described the discussion as “so productive” that a peace deal could be imminent and said the two leaders agreed to meet for a summit in Budapest, Hungary.
