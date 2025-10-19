Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Technic, LOT Polish Airlines Forge Strategic Partnership

Turkish Technic, LOT Polish Airlines Forge Strategic Partnership


2025-10-19 04:02:19
(MENAFN) Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul division of the national airline Turkish Airlines, revealed on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Poland’s flagship carrier, LOT Polish Airlines, focusing on base maintenance services.

According to a statement from Turkish Technic, the agreement will enable the company to deliver superior base maintenance solutions, leveraging its vast experience, cutting-edge facilities, and dedication to the highest standards of safety and dependability in the aviation sector.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between the two companies, aimed at strengthening operational reliability and efficiency of the carrier’s fleet.”

The announcement further noted that both parties shared excitement about this partnership, emphasizing the common principles of quality, trust, and innovation that underpin their alliance.

“This MoU represents a step toward deeper strategic collaboration in the future,” the statement added.

Turkish Technic offers a range of services including maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modifications, customized power-by-the-hour programs, and aircraft reconfiguration for numerous domestic and international clients across five locations.

MENAFN19102025000045017167ID1110216077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search