Turkish Technic, LOT Polish Airlines Forge Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul division of the national airline Turkish Airlines, revealed on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Poland’s flagship carrier, LOT Polish Airlines, focusing on base maintenance services.
According to a statement from Turkish Technic, the agreement will enable the company to deliver superior base maintenance solutions, leveraging its vast experience, cutting-edge facilities, and dedication to the highest standards of safety and dependability in the aviation sector.
“This agreement marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between the two companies, aimed at strengthening operational reliability and efficiency of the carrier’s fleet.”
The announcement further noted that both parties shared excitement about this partnership, emphasizing the common principles of quality, trust, and innovation that underpin their alliance.
“This MoU represents a step toward deeper strategic collaboration in the future,” the statement added.
Turkish Technic offers a range of services including maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modifications, customized power-by-the-hour programs, and aircraft reconfiguration for numerous domestic and international clients across five locations.
