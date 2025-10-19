403
Study Warns Earth’s Temperatures Expected to Rise 2.6°C by 2100
(MENAFN) A newly released study on Thursday warns that despite full adherence to the Paris Agreement’s climate commitments, global temperatures are still expected to rise by 2.6 °C (4.7 °F) by 2100. This increase would cause an average of 57 additional extremely hot days each year worldwide.
The report, titled "Ten Years of the Paris Agreement: The Present and Future of Extreme Heat," was published by Climate Central and World Weather Attribution. It examines trends in global extreme heat since the 2015 Paris Agreement and assesses how current emission reduction pledges will impact future heat extremes.
According to the study, if all emission reduction promises are met, the global temperature increase could be limited to 2.6 °C (4.7 °F) by the end of the century. However, even this scenario would see a substantial jump in the frequency of dangerously hot days—from the present average of 11 additional extreme heat days at roughly 1.3 °C (2.3 °F) warming to 57 more annually.
Prior to the Paris Agreement’s goals to cap warming at 1.5 °C (2 °F) or well below 2 °C (3.6 °F), projections indicated a potential rise of 4 °C (7.2 °F) by 2100. Such an increase would result in a staggering 114 extra extremely hot days per year.
The analysis highlights that nearly 30 countries would benefit significantly by reducing warming from 4 °C to 2.6 °C, with an average decrease of at least 100 extreme heat days annually. Nations including the Solomon Islands, Panama, Saint Lucia, Guyana, and Indonesia are identified as facing the steepest increases in hot days even at the 2.6 °C warming level.
The study concludes with a stark call for urgent action: "The highest possible ambition as set out in the Paris Agreement to achieve deep, rapid, and sustained emissions reductions is urgently needed," emphasizing that "costs of inaction on extreme heat are rising faster than adaptation."
