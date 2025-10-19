403
Zelensky Avoids Commenting on US Delivery of Tomahawks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has chosen not to comment on the possibility of the United States supplying Tomahawk long-range missiles to Kyiv after his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
Zelensky explained his hesitation by emphasizing that the US “does not want escalation.” This remark came on Friday, following talks held at the White House, where discussions reportedly included the potential shipment of these missiles.
Tomahawk missiles, which have a maximum reach of 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), would give Kyiv the capability to strike Moscow and other distant cities. However, Zelensky did not provide any indication about whether an agreement was made during the discussions.
“We spoke about long-range, of course. I don’t want to make statements about it. We decided that we won’t speak about it… because the United States does not want escalation,” Zelensky told reporters after leaving the White House.
These statements followed remarks by President Trump, who confirmed that Tomahawk missiles were indeed part of the conversation.
However, Trump also indicated that “it’s not easy” for Washington to provide the missiles to Ukraine, given that America requires them for its own national defense.
He warned that allowing Kyiv to strike deep inside Russian territory could result in “an escalation.”
