Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media Describes Trump, Zelensky Meeting as Bad

Media Describes Trump, Zelensky Meeting as Bad


2025-10-19 03:29:57
(MENAFN) Friday’s meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was described as “tense,” according to a media outlet, which cited sources familiar with the discussions. Zelensky left the talks without securing shipments of long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Trump informed Zelensky that he does not intend to supply Tomahawk missiles “at least for now,” based on information from two individuals briefed on the encounter.

The conversation lasted approximately two and a half hours and was characterized by one insider as “not easy” and by another as “bad.” The dialogue occasionally “got a bit emotional,” the news outlet reported.

One source told the media outlet that while “nobody shouted, but Trump was tough.” The meeting concluded suddenly when Trump reportedly remarked, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” possibly alluding to forthcoming discussions between Russia and the US.

When speaking to reporters afterward, Zelensky refrained from addressing questions about the missile deliveries, simply stating that the US “does not want escalation.”

Trump acknowledged that it is “not easy” for Washington to provide such missiles due to the need to conserve supplies for its own national defense.

He also recognized that allowing Kiev to strike deep inside Russia might trigger an escalation.

Meanwhile, Moscow has cautioned against arming Ukraine with these missiles, asserting they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage Russia-US relations.

MENAFN19102025000045017167ID1110216013

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search