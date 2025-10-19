403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media Describes Trump, Zelensky Meeting as Bad
(MENAFN) Friday’s meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was described as “tense,” according to a media outlet, which cited sources familiar with the discussions. Zelensky left the talks without securing shipments of long-range Tomahawk missiles.
Trump informed Zelensky that he does not intend to supply Tomahawk missiles “at least for now,” based on information from two individuals briefed on the encounter.
The conversation lasted approximately two and a half hours and was characterized by one insider as “not easy” and by another as “bad.” The dialogue occasionally “got a bit emotional,” the news outlet reported.
One source told the media outlet that while “nobody shouted, but Trump was tough.” The meeting concluded suddenly when Trump reportedly remarked, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” possibly alluding to forthcoming discussions between Russia and the US.
When speaking to reporters afterward, Zelensky refrained from addressing questions about the missile deliveries, simply stating that the US “does not want escalation.”
Trump acknowledged that it is “not easy” for Washington to provide such missiles due to the need to conserve supplies for its own national defense.
He also recognized that allowing Kiev to strike deep inside Russia might trigger an escalation.
Meanwhile, Moscow has cautioned against arming Ukraine with these missiles, asserting they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage Russia-US relations.
Trump informed Zelensky that he does not intend to supply Tomahawk missiles “at least for now,” based on information from two individuals briefed on the encounter.
The conversation lasted approximately two and a half hours and was characterized by one insider as “not easy” and by another as “bad.” The dialogue occasionally “got a bit emotional,” the news outlet reported.
One source told the media outlet that while “nobody shouted, but Trump was tough.” The meeting concluded suddenly when Trump reportedly remarked, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” possibly alluding to forthcoming discussions between Russia and the US.
When speaking to reporters afterward, Zelensky refrained from addressing questions about the missile deliveries, simply stating that the US “does not want escalation.”
Trump acknowledged that it is “not easy” for Washington to provide such missiles due to the need to conserve supplies for its own national defense.
He also recognized that allowing Kiev to strike deep inside Russia might trigger an escalation.
Meanwhile, Moscow has cautioned against arming Ukraine with these missiles, asserting they would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage Russia-US relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment