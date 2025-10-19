403
Iran, Russia, China Declare End of Iran Nuclear Agreement
(MENAFN) Iran, Russia, and China sent a joint letter Saturday to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council, officially declaring the nuclear deal with Tehran terminated and signaling the end of the Council’s role in addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
In their statement, the trio sharply criticized the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—for what they called a “legally and procedurally flawed” attempt to invoke the snapback mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran under Security Council Resolution 2231.
“The attempt by the E3 to trigger the so-called ‘snapback’ is by default legally and procedurally flawed,” the letter stated. It added that the European nations, “having themselves ceased to perform their commitments under both the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and Resolution 2231, lack the standing to invoke its provisions.”
The letter reaffirmed that “in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all its provisions are terminated after Oct. 18, 2025,” emphasizing that “the full and timely conclusion of Resolution 2231 marks the end of the Security Council’s consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue and contributes to strengthening the authority of the Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy.”
The three countries also called on all involved parties to commit to “finding a political settlement that accommodates the concerns of all parties through diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect” and urged restraint from unilateral sanctions, threats of force, or any actions that could escalate tensions.
Earlier, an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement declared that the resolution allowing the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran “has officially expired in line with the predetermined timeline.”
The 10-year period outlined in Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, “ends today, Oct. 18,” the statement noted, adding that “all provisions, restrictions, and mechanisms related to Iran’s nuclear program are terminated as of this date.”
The E3 had announced on Aug. 28 the activation of the snapback mechanism under the JCPOA, accusing Iran of breaching its commitments. This move followed the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.
