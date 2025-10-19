Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maduro Slams Trump’s Public Approval of CIA Operations in Venezuela

2025-10-19 03:16:35
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has denounced US President Donald Trump’s public acknowledgment of authorizing CIA operations inside Venezuela, calling it an unprecedented and blatant move toward regime change.

This week, Trump openly confirmed that he had authorized covert CIA activity in Venezuela, citing concerns over Caracas “emptying their prisons” into the US and alleged state-sponsored drug trafficking. However, when pressed, Trump did not clarify whether the CIA was empowered to “take out” Maduro.

Addressing the revelation on Thursday, Maduro stated, “this has never been seen before.” He added, “They have always done it, but no previous government, since the CIA was established, has ever publicly said that it ordered the CIA to kill, overthrow, and destroy countries,” labeling Trump’s admission “desperate.”

Maduro referenced numerous Cold War-era coups across Latin America, which he attributed to US intelligence operations. “The CIA declassified documents proving its involvement, even apologizing in some cases,” he said, accusing Western “imperialists” of coveting Venezuela’s vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold.

Since early September, the US has intensified efforts targeting alleged drug-running vessels tied to Maduro’s government, destroying at least six boats in Caribbean waters and resulting in over two dozen deaths. Maduro has rejected these allegations and directed Venezuela’s military to prepare for potential conflict.

A recent New York Times report revealed that Trump instructed his administration to halt all diplomatic engagement with Caracas and prepare for possible military escalation scenarios aimed at ousting Maduro. Another NYT article suggested that Maduro offered broad economic concessions to ease tensions, but Washington dismissed the proposal due to disagreements over Maduro’s political future.

