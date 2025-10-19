Anubhav Sinha Is Bowled Over By The Way Jaipur Has Preserved Both Tradition And Modernity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who earlier announced his tour to small towns and cities of India, recently visited Jaipur, and he can't seem to have enough of the royal city.

The filmmaker recently took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures from his visit to the capital city of Rajasthan. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he marvelled at the way Jaipur has carefully preserved both the past and the present.

He wrote,“The capitals of many states become metropolitan cities. The traditions and history there are found outside the capital. Jaipur seamlessly and beautifully weaves together the metropolis and history into a single thread. And the people there hold tradition and mutual respect dear to their hearts”.

He further mentioned,“There's an Indian Coffee House and a Varahi too. There's Raj Mandir and PVR too. There's a walled city and glass buildings too. A whole chapter could be written about the food there, and a separate chapter about being fed. It was wonderful”.

Earlier, the filmmaker, who is known for 'Mulk', 'Thappad', 'Bheed' and others, had shared a video in which he spoke about the purpose of his tour to the small towns and cities of India. He shared that the purpose of the tour is to talk to the cinema enthusiasts, and the consumers of films, and understand what is leading to the gaping difference between the demand and supply curve in cinema.

He earlier said in the video,“I have been thinking for a long time that for the last few years, for the last 3-4 years, every Friday when movies are released we, the Hindi film industry, especially in Mumbai which is known as Bollywood a new theory is being formed that now this type of action will work or now love story will work or this movie was made because of this or this movie was not made. Because of this The communication gap between the filmmakers, directors, producers, actors and audience is the most unprecedented in current times”.

He further mentioned that he reads a lot of things on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter so there is a response from the audience and he feel that the ability to understand each other in conversations has come down a lot.

“There are two types of people in Bombay. One is the people of Bombay, who may not be Maharashtrians but they grew up in Bombay so all their upbringing is in Bombay. And there are people like me who came to Bombay 20, 15, 25, 30 years ago from small cities”, he added.