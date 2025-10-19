KU, VMS Ink Pact to Promote Skill Development and Accessibility for PwDs

Srinagar- Marking a major stride towards strengthening inclusivity and accessibility, the University of Kashmir (KU) convened the maiden meeting of its newly constituted Advisory Committee for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The meeting also witnessed the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KU and the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS).

The meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan, was attended by Registrar Prof. Naseer Iqbal; Dean Students' Welfare, Prof. Pervez Ahmed; Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Maqbool, President VMS; Prof. Masooda Yaseen, Vice President VMS; Prof. Shazia Manzoor, Head, Department of Social Work KU; Prof. Amina Parveen, Head, Department of Education KU; besides representatives of students and parents of PwDs.

A key highlight of the meeting was the formal signing of the MoU between the University and VMS, aimed at advancing skill-based workshops and training programmes for persons with disabilities. The collaboration will focus on enhancing human resources, improving accessibility infrastructure, extending technical support, and exploring the launch of a Bachelor's Programme in Special Education through the University's academic bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the sidelines of the meeting, a two-day training workshop titled“Beyond Barriers: Reading and Learning with Assistive Tools and Technologies” was inaugurated at the Allama Iqbal Library (AIL). The event was organised in collaboration with the University's Special Cell under the aegis of the Department of Students' Welfare (DSW), KU.

The workshop aimed to foster inclusive education by introducing participants to modern assistive technologies and AI-based learning tools that enhance reading, writing, and classroom participation for students with disabilities.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan reaffirmed the University's commitment to equitable access to education.

“We are trying our best to make sure that students with special needs are provided every possible facility and support to pursue their education with comfort and dignity,” she said.

Registrar Prof. Naseer Iqbal emphasised that accessibility and inclusion are integral to the University's academic environment.“Such initiatives help bridge the gap between technology and inclusive learning,” he remarked.

Dean Students' Welfare, Prof. Pervez Ahmed, underscored the importance of making the campus accessible to all.“This workshop will go a long way in creating awareness about assistive technologies and inclusive practices,” he added.

Padma Shri awardee Javed Ahmad Tak, who also spoke on the occasion, stressed the need for continuous institutional engagement to build barrier-free educational spaces for persons with disabilities.