Egypt, IFC Discuss Expanding Private Sector Financing, Advancing State Ownership Policy Document

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El-Khatib and Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat held a joint meeting with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation with the IFC to empower Egypt's private sector and expand innovative financing mechanisms for priority projects that stimulate local and foreign investment while supporting sustainable growth.

El-Khatib affirmed that the Egyptian government is implementing a comprehensive programme of economic and structural reform aimed at building a more productive and competitive economy. He stressed that private sector empowerment is a cornerstone of Egypt's new economic model, guided by clear policies that promote investment efficiency and prioritise high value-added and export-oriented sectors.

He added that the state is expanding its cooperation with international financial institutions, particularly the IFC, to secure flexible financing for productive and infrastructure projects, and to increase private sector participation in driving national development.

The discussions also addressed regional developments and their impact on the investment climate, referring to the peace agreement hosted by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh as an important step toward restoring stability and strengthening investor confidence across the region.

Both sides agreed that regional stability is essential for fostering economic growth and attracting investment, highlighting Egypt's central role in reconstruction efforts and in coordinating with international partners to advance regional development and stability.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the long-term partnership between the Egyptian government and the IFC to continue supporting private sector financing and implementing the State Ownership Policy Document - a key pillar of Egypt's broader economic reform agenda aimed at enhancing competitiveness and ensuring sustainable growth.