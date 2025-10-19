403
India Sides with Afghanistan Amid Border Conflict with Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has voiced strong support for Afghanistan in the latest border conflict with Pakistan, reaffirming its commitment to Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned Pakistan for harboring terrorist groups and fueling violence in the region. “It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures, and Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” Jaiswal stated. “India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.”
These remarks followed intense fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces that erupted just a day earlier, leaving more than a dozen civilians dead. The two nations eventually agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire after exchanging accusations about who sparked the violence and disputing casualty figures.
In a related diplomatic development, India announced plans last week to reopen its embassy in Kabul, restoring formal diplomatic ties after a four-year hiatus. During a meeting in New Delhi with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of cooperation, saying, “Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience.” Muttaqi welcomed the embassy’s return as “opening a new chapter” in bilateral relations and referred to India as a “close friend.”
India had shuttered its embassy in Kabul following the Taliban’s takeover after the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. Since then, the building has served as a technical mission to support Indian humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan.
