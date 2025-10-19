'Qatar Champions Dialogue To Foster Global Peace And Stability'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Chairman of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi participated in the symposium“Building Bridges: Qatar and Germany in Dialogue for Tolerance, Peace, and Solidarity,” held at the Arab Culture House (Divan) of the Embassy of Qatar in Germany.

The symposium was attended by H E Michael Müller, a member of the German Parliament and former Mayor of Berlin, and a group of intellectuals, professors, and those interested in the dialogue of civilizations from both Qatar and Germany.

In a speech at the event, Al Hammadi said Qatar regards dialogue among civilizations as an indispensable mechanism for building bridges of communication between societies and peoples, getting to know each other, promoting mutual respect, and achieving international stability and peace.

He highlighted the importance of this symposium, which focuses on building bridges of cooperation between Qatar and Germany, promoting the values of coexistence and human solidarity, and spreading a culture of peace and non-violence - especially since both countries contribute, through national and international humanitarian institutions, to supporting the efforts of the international community in the field of human development and in consolidating stability in countries emerging from conflicts and wars.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Al Hammadi announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Qatar Global Award for Dialogue Among Civilizations 2025-2026, under the title: The role of youth in achieving civilizational advancement and promoting human communication. It is in cooperation with the ICESCO Chair in Alliance of Civilizations at the Qatar University's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

Meanwhile, the MoFA Secretary-General met in Berlin with State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, H E Dr. Geza Andreas von Geyr.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Germany, H E Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar and the accompanying delegation.