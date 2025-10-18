403
Huawei And Partners Jointly Launch The“Industry Ecosystem Integration Solution Partnership Program”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) - Aligning Strengths for an Intelligent Future
During GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Huawei, in collaboration with Shandong Bittel Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (Bittel) and South Korea's Solum, officially unveiled the“Industry Ecosystem Integration Solution Partnership Program”. This initiative aims to empower global enterprises with innovative services and accelerate business growth. In response to the rapid expansion of intelligent hotel and retail markets worldwide, Huawei introduced this program as a“platform + ecosystem” effort to tackle challenges such as fragmented industry-specific intelligent solutions, complex delivery, and high O&M costs. The program aims to deliver integrated, intelligent solutions tailored to specific scenarios through close collaboration with industry partners. In the hotel sector, Huawei and Bittel introduced an intelligent solution that integrates the AI-powered platform, campus networking, and IoT to enable end-to-end smart hotel operations. This solution offers three key benefits:
Improved pre-arrival experience: automatic adjustment of room temperature and card-less mobile check-in
Intelligent in-stay services: voice control for in-room devices and personalized local information and service recommendations
Energy saving and privacy protection upon departure: automatic shutdown of air conditioning and lighting, plus activation of intelligent security systems to safeguard guest privacy
