Huawei And Partners Jointly Launch The“Industry Ecosystem Integration Solution Partnership Program”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) - Aligning Strengths for an Intelligent Future

During GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Huawei, in collaboration with Shandong Bittel Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (Bittel) and South Korea's Solum, officially unveiled the“Industry Ecosystem Integration Solution Partnership Program”. This initiative aims to empower global enterprises with innovative services and accelerate business growth.

In response to the rapid expansion of intelligent hotel and retail markets worldwide, Huawei introduced this program as a“platform + ecosystem” effort to tackle challenges such as fragmented industry-specific intelligent solutions, complex delivery, and high O&M costs. The program aims to deliver integrated, intelligent solutions tailored to specific scenarios through close collaboration with industry partners.



Improved pre-arrival experience: automatic adjustment of room temperature and card-less mobile check-in

Intelligent in-stay services: voice control for in-room devices and personalized local information and service recommendations Energy saving and privacy protection upon departure: automatic shutdown of air conditioning and lighting, plus activation of intelligent security systems to safeguard guest privacy

In the hotel sector, Huawei and Bittel introduced an intelligent solution that integrates the AI-powered platform, campus networking, and IoT to enable end-to-end smart hotel operations. This solution offers three key benefits:

For the global retail market, Huawei and Solum launched an intelligent retail solution that deeply integrates Solum's electronic shelf label (ESL) technology to enable real-time price and promotion updates. This solution also leverages AI to deliver smart shopping guidance and optimize inventory management, helping retailers improve operational efficiency while enriching the digital shopping experience for consumers.

Wang Hui, President of NCE Data Communication Domain at Huawei Data Communication Product Line, said Huawei will leverage the iMaster NCE platform to advance cloudification, intelligentization, and automation, and will work closely with ecosystem partners to jointly develop future-ready integrated industry solutions.“We are delighted to bring together industry leaders such as Bittel and Solum to provide global enterprise customers with one-stop intelligent solutions and continuously drive industry upgrades.”

Zhuang Mingzhen, Vice President of Global Markets at Bittel, pointed out:“Our partnership with Huawei enables deeper integration of advanced hotel technologies with AI-powered platforms, delivering a smarter, more energy-efficient digital experience to guests.”

Akram Al-Ja'di, Retail Director for the Middle East Region at Solum, emphasized:” Combining our world-leading ESL technology with Huawei's iMaster-NCE platform will redefine the operation model of intelligent retail. We look forward to jointly driving the digital and intelligent transformation of the global retail industry.”

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue expanding its AI-powered industry ecosystem by rolling out more integrated solutions in collaboration with leading enterprises across diverse sectors, such as education and healthcare, to drive up intelligent transformation. The launch of this partnership program also highlights Huawei's strategic focus on the Middle East region, reinforcing its dedication to working with global partners to deliver integrated, intelligent solutions for hotel and retail industries and drive service innovation and growth for enterprise customers worldwide.