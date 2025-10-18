Health Authorities In Gaza Receive Remains Of 15 Palestinians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza received the bodies of 15 martyrs today, as part of a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

Palestinian medical sources reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transferred the fourth batch of bodies of Palestinian martyrs to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip today, after receiving them from the Israeli occupation.

The sources reported that Red Cross vehicles transported 15 bodies of Palestinian martyrs from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

The Red Cross had transferred the body of an Israeli prisoner to the occupation last night, after receiving it from Hamas.

The Israeli army said it received the body of an Israeli prisoner from the Red Cross. This brings the number of bodies of Israeli prisoners handed over by the resistance to the occupation through the Red Cross, in implementation of the ceasefire agreement, to 11.

The Ministry of Health announced the day before yesterday that it had received the bodies of 30 martyrs released by the Israeli occupation, bringing the total number of bodies received to 120.

The handover of the bodies of the Palestinian martyrs comes as part of the prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel as part of the ceasefire agreement to end the Israeli war on Gaza. Under the first phase of the deal, Hamas released 20 live Israelis and 11 bodies so far.

The occupation also released 250 prisoners with long sentences and life sentences, as well as 1,718 prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7, 2023.