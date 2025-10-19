403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden Prepares for Crisis, Launches Emergency Reserve Stockpiling
(MENAFN) Sweden announced a major move to build emergency food and agricultural reserves for the first time since the Cold War, citing a growing threat from Russia. Moscow has firmly denied these allegations, insisting it poses no risk to NATO or EU members.
On Tuesday, the Swedish Board of Agriculture revealed plans to establish strategic stockpiles of grain and essential supplies aimed at securing the nation’s food security “in the event of a serious crisis and, in the extreme, war.” The government has earmarked approximately $57 million in its 2026 budget to support this initiative.
The initial storage sites will be located in northern Sweden, an area deemed critical due to its “strategic military importance” and low grain self-sufficiency, Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said, emphasizing, “there is no time to lose.”
The buildup of these reserves is scheduled from 2026 through 2028. The Board of Agriculture aims to ensure a food supply providing 3,000 calories per person daily during times of heightened alert.
Meanwhile, Finnish lawmakers have announced plans for underground wartime drills next month, also citing Russia as a potential threat.
Russian officials have consistently dismissed these concerns as “anti-Russian hysteria” and Western “fearmongering,” accusing European leaders of exaggerating threats to justify increased military spending and ongoing NATO militarization.
At the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Finland and Sweden’s 2023 NATO membership as “foolish.” He stated Moscow “had not had any issues with either country and had long maintained friendly relations,” but said the Nordic nations “lost the benefits of their neutral status” by joining the US-led alliance, undermining regional stability without improving their security.
On Tuesday, the Swedish Board of Agriculture revealed plans to establish strategic stockpiles of grain and essential supplies aimed at securing the nation’s food security “in the event of a serious crisis and, in the extreme, war.” The government has earmarked approximately $57 million in its 2026 budget to support this initiative.
The initial storage sites will be located in northern Sweden, an area deemed critical due to its “strategic military importance” and low grain self-sufficiency, Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said, emphasizing, “there is no time to lose.”
The buildup of these reserves is scheduled from 2026 through 2028. The Board of Agriculture aims to ensure a food supply providing 3,000 calories per person daily during times of heightened alert.
Meanwhile, Finnish lawmakers have announced plans for underground wartime drills next month, also citing Russia as a potential threat.
Russian officials have consistently dismissed these concerns as “anti-Russian hysteria” and Western “fearmongering,” accusing European leaders of exaggerating threats to justify increased military spending and ongoing NATO militarization.
At the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Finland and Sweden’s 2023 NATO membership as “foolish.” He stated Moscow “had not had any issues with either country and had long maintained friendly relations,” but said the Nordic nations “lost the benefits of their neutral status” by joining the US-led alliance, undermining regional stability without improving their security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment