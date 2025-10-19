Traffic Accident Claims 8 Lives, 28 Others Injured In India
At least eight people have been killed and 28 others injured in a traffic accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.
Local sources said that the accident occurred when a public service vehicle carrying several passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine approximately 60 meters deep.
-
Father of Air India crash pilot seeks independent probe
Three Qatari officials who died in Egypt road accident laid to rest
Qatar Embassy in Egypt confirms 3 diplomats killed, 2 injured in car accident in Sharm El Sheikh
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn leaving 15 other passengers in serious condition.
Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
Traffic accidents remain a major concern for the Indian government and according to the latest official statistics, more than 480,000 traffic accidents were recorded in India in 2023, resulting in over 172,000 deaths.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment