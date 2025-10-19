Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Accident Claims 8 Lives, 28 Others Injured In India

2025-10-19 03:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

At least eight people have been killed and 28 others injured in a traffic accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Local sources said that the accident occurred when a public service vehicle carrying several passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine approximately 60 meters deep.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while taking a sharp turn leaving 15 other passengers in serious condition.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Traffic accidents remain a major concern for the Indian government and according to the latest official statistics, more than 480,000 traffic accidents were recorded in India in 2023, resulting in over 172,000 deaths.

